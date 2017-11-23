× Salvation Army in Tamaqua Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

TAMAQUA — The Salvation Army in Tamaqua hosted a Thanksgiving meal for families in the area.

The Salvation Army in Tamaqua gives out about 400 meals in just a matter of hours. Some of those are delivered, while others come to a dinner at the Salvation Army set up by volunteers.

“It’s excellent,” Daisy Valentine of Tamaqua said. “It’s helpful. The children love it. I love it.”

But, it’s not just the food that draws the families to the event.

“It’s actually good,” Jaime Boulder of Summit Hill said. “It makes you feel like you have family and I do it every year with my son.”

The Salvation Army’s goal is to make the meal as traditional as possible so that the families that eat here really get into the spirit of the holiday.

“My favorite part is watching the expression on the individual’s faces when they realize what they’re getting,” Salvation Army Pastor Major Sharon Whispell said.

The Salvation Army in Pottsville also had a meal for community members.