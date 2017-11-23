LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Power to Save: Laundry Room of Milton

Posted 6:29 pm, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:28PM, November 23, 2017

MILTON -- A laundromat in Northumberland County is not only saving people a few bucks with free wash cycles, it's also saving on water and energy.

The equipment at the Laundry Room of Milton is state of the art.

The owners tell WNEP their washer's use about 30 gallons less water compared to regular washers.

The dryers are also programmed to dry quicker and run on natural gas.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one woman, who is all about saving dry time, especially on the holiday.

"Just to get me home quicker so I can get to Thanksgiving dinner. I left my husband at home cooking so he'll be happy when I can get back home and cook," said Tiffany Diehl, Milton.

The Laundry Room of Milton is offering free wash cycle Thanksgiving day and Black Friday in Northumberland County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s