HAZLETON -- More than a dozen people need new places to stay after a Thanksgiving fire in Hazleton.

The apartment building on North Wyoming Street started burning just after 12 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews think flames sparked in a wall on the second floor and spread upward.

Investigators are still looking for exactly what happened.

Everyone is okay.

Some businesses on the first floor were also damaged in Thursday morning's fire in Hazleton.