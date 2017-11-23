Man Shot in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KULPMONT -- Police have confirmed a shooting Thursday afternoon along Walnut Street in Kulpmont.

Neighbors say a man was shot in the street.

Newswatch 16 was told by neighbors that one man shot another man in the leg.

The wounded man sat in the alley as a neighbor applied a tourniquet.

"We were inside just eating like any other regular family would on Thanksgiving. Just hearing about shootings happen on Thanksgiving is crazy because we are supposed to be giving thanks for everything that you're thankful for. To hear about a shooting going on, it's just crazy," said Brooke Freitag, Kulpmont.

The man was taken to Geisinger near Danville.

Police do have a suspect after the shooting in Northumberland County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.