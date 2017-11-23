× Knights of Columbus Delivers Thanksgiving Meals in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County’s chapter of the Knights of Columbus delivered hundreds of meals to people on Thanksgiving Day.

The Knights of Columbus gives out about 1,600 meals each year. They deliver them all over Schuylkill County and even delivered meals to Lehighton this year.

The entire junior class from Schuylkill Haven High School helped out this year, including members of the school’s girls basketball team.

“We’re all a team and we figured it would be a good team bonding experience,” student Taylor Phillips said. “We figured it’s Thanksgiving and everyone deserves a good time with their family.”

They brought meals to senior citizens in Schuylkill Haven. The students said the whole experience is their way of paying it forward.

“I think the more we give back now, the more the upcoming generations see that its good to give back and they’ll do the same for us,” student Desiree Rossi said.

This is the 10th year the Knights of Columbus has delivered meals.