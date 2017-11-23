LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Gillette, Foster Win at 108th Run for the Diamonds

Posted 6:42 pm, November 23, 2017, by

Thanksgiving marked the 108th Run for the Diamonds in Berwick. There were roughly 1200 runners. The men's winner was Matt Gillette with a time of 45:56. Kara Foster was the fastest women with a time of 53:35.

