LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Dunmore Bucks Happy to Practice on Thanksgiving

Posted 6:08 pm, November 23, 2017, by

Dunmore is paired against Ligonier Valley, the same team that beat the Bucks in the state tournament last year, but this is a team just happy to playing this time of year and since they've been so consistently good, they're one of the few schools that's used to practicing on Thanksgiving. They even have their own Turkey Day tradition.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s