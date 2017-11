× Downtown Scranton Shops Take Part in Black Friday Festivities

SCRANTON — Folks were already out and about in downtown Scranton on Thanksgiving night to shop local.

Runway Luxury Boutique on North Washington Avenue welcomed customers from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Burlap and BourbonĀ on Spruce Street also opened for a few hours to show off their Black Friday deals and steals.