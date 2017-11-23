LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Does It Really Work: Sockslider

Posted 7:59 pm, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:34PM, November 23, 2017

The Sockslider maker claims it is the fast and easy way to put on your socks. It's supposedly great for anyone with a limited range of motion and it works with all types of socks: dress socks, casual socks, athletic socks and even compression socks! But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s