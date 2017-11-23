LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Commissioners Take First Steps to Renovate Former Globe Store

SCRANTON -- A former department store is on its way to a new use in Lackawanna County.

Lackawanna County Commissioners took the first step towards turning the former Globe Store on Wyoming Avenue to new county offices.

The goal is to move all of the county offices under one roof.

Commissioners selected bids for renovations on Wednesday worth about $13 million.

It's expected to cost about $16 million to turn that building that was also home to a company called Diversified Records into county offices here in Scranton.

