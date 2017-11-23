LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Black Friday Game Plan: Shopping Tips from a Bargain Mom

Posted 5:43 am, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:42AM, November 23, 2017

If you’re among the many in our area planning to shop on Thanksgiving or Black Friday, Newswatch 16 has some inside tips from bargain mom Jenna Urban to help you bag bargains.

Jenna joined Newswatch16’s Ryan Leckey Thanksgiving morning to offer some “news you can use” ideas to help you maximize your time and money while you’re out and about.

If you’re planning to shop at our area’s brick and mortar stores, Jenna suggests downloading the free smartphone app “Flipp.”

Essentially, the app can hold all of the deals you find in the actual circulars right in the palm of your hand. The app compares multiple store prices to find you the best deal.

Jenna’s other tip includes getting paid to shop this holiday season by utilizing the website “Ebates.

After you signup for free, the online rebate site allows you to search for coupon codes, discounts, and ultimately earn cashback on all the purchases you’re making this holiday shopping season.

Jenna also did a lot of the homework already on where you can bag the best bargains. Head here to learn more!

