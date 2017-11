Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- An attempted hold up was caught on camera in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the thief demanded money by threatening two workers at a business on Blackman Street around 8:30 Wednesday night.

Both workers refused to give the robber anything.

He took off.

If you know who he is, police in Wilkes-Barre want to hear from you.