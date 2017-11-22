LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Wyoming Valley West Meets Archbishop Wood In State Football Playoffs

Posted 6:45 pm, November 22, 2017

The Wyoming Valley West Spartans football team will play Archbishop Wood on Saturday at 1pm at Northern Lehigh. The trip down the Pennsylvania Turnpike takes them to the meeting with the #1 5A team in the state of Pennsylvania.

