Valley View Meets Imhotep Charter In The PIAA State Football Playoffs

After winning the District II 4A title the Valley View Cougars have a trip down the Pennsylvania Turnpike and a state football playoffs game with Imhotep Charter Friday night at 7pm.  George Howanitz and his team will have a Thursday morning practice before heading home to celebrate Thanksgiving.

