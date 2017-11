× Truck Hauling Two Cars Crashes, Narrowly Missing Home

DURYEA — A truck hauling two vehicles crashed, narrowly missing a house in Luzerne County.

Police are still trying to figure out how the tower wrecked on Foote Avenue in Duryea just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The truck was carrying two cars when it took out a telephone pole and then crashed through a yard.

No one was hurt, but that street was closed while crews cleaned up here in Luzerne County.