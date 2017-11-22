‘Trouble in Toyland’ – Watchdog Group Lists Problem Toys

The annual “Trouble in Toyland” report is out, listing toys that could be a problem for children.

The report is published by the United States Public Interest Research Group.

Parents are being warned against buying fidget spinners, which can pose a choking hazard, hoverboards that can overheat, and toys and jewelry with excessive amounts of lead.

Another concern this year is toys that connect to the internet because they may put a child’s privacy at risk. One of those toys is called “My Friend Kayla.”

“A stranger could connect to a Bluetooth connection without a password. And then they could actually use Kayla as a headset or a microphone or a speaker. And that means that a stranger could actually spy on your kid, listen to your kid, even talk to your kid,” explained Mike Litt, Consumer Campaign Director, U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

 Experts recommend parents heed the FBI’s warning about internet-connected toys.

For more information, visit the U.S. PIRG website, or SaferProducts.org.

1 Comment

  • warningfakenews

    From Wikipedia: Public Interest Research Groups (PIRGs) refers to a federation of U.S. and Canadian[2] non-profit organizations that employ grassroots organizing and direct advocacy with the goal of effecting liberal political change.

    Emphasis, mine.

    Reply Report comment