LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Talkback 16: Parking Tickets, Gold Nice Days

Posted 8:15 pm, November 22, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the Scranton school district's budget gap, parking tickets, gold nice days, and the backyard train.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s