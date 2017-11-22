LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Susquehanna Riverhawks Women’s Basketball Team 2017-2018

Posted 6:12 pm, November 22, 2017, by

Jim Reed has his Susquehanna women's basketball team off to a (2-0) start to the 2017-2018 season. They won the Susquehanna Trailways tip-off classic last week. The team returns to action on Sunday November 26th when they host Lycoming.

