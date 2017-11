× Suspected Serial Robber Facing Additional Charges in Schuylkill County

KLINE TOWNSHIP — A suspected serial robber faces more charges now in Schuylkill County Luzerne County.

Raymond Bolling was charged with an attempted robbery at a Dollar General in Kline Township, Schuylkill County, on November 6.

He also faces terroristic threats and other related charges.

Bolling was hit with additional charges last Wednesday for hold-ups in Luzerne County.