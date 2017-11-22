State Supreme Court Rules Truck Illegally Seized in Deadly Hit and Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Pennsylvania's Supreme Court handed a victory on Wednesday to a defendant in a deadly hit and run.

The court ruled police in Wilkes-Barre should not have seized Daniel Loughnane's truck without a warrant.

Prosecutors believe Loughnane hit and killed a woman on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre on July 24, 2012.

The victim, Rebecca McCallick, 19, was standing in the road outside of her apartment when she was hit.

There's no word if or when Loughnane might go on trial in Luzerne County. He is out of jail on bail.