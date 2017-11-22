× Resorts in the Poconos Busy for Thanksgiving

POCONO TOWNSHIP — The line in the lobby of Great Wolf Lodge kept growing as early check-ins filled the resort in Pocono Township.

One crew came from Maryland for a little “Turkey Day” vacation.

“Well, we came here before so it was easy for us to make a decision on where we wanted to go,” said Chris McQuereerir, Maryland.

“It’s good, I really like it here, it’s so much fun here and the food is awesome,” said Regygan McQuereerir, Maryland.

Managers tell Newswatch 16, the resort is booked through Monday.

Thousands of people are expected to fill the lodge and of course, the indoor water park.

“A very busy holiday week and we are excited, not only with Thanksgiving and almost 1,000 reservations, but we also have something that is called Snow Land. This place turns into a winter wonderland at Thanksgiving and it continues,” said Bill Colavito, Great Wolf Lodge.

For people who like a quieter setting, Shawnee Inn is where it’s at. In fact, the place is nearly booked and they are feeding hundreds of people on Thanksgiving Day.

Chefs inside the kitchen at the resort near Delaware Water Gap are getting ready to feed more than 600 people.

“We start our preparation and inventory about a week and a half, ten days out. Bringing inventory in, stocking and planning what we need. Monday morning we started most of our preparation,” said Chef Dean Gardner, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

And it takes quite a bit of preparing to accommodate guests outside of the kitchen, too.

“We have staff from everywhere, kitchen, banquette, serving staff everyone is bringing in their own hands and working really hard to make this an awesome holiday for everyone,” said Alyssa Fama, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

Managers at both Shawnee and Great Wolf resorts advise people without reservations to call ahead and check availability before stopping by.