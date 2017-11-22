Police: Suspect in Schuylkill County Shooting Tried to Kill His Wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION TOWNSHIP -- Investigators are releasing more information about a shooting Tuesday night in Schuylkill County.

State police say a man walked into a bar and shot a woman in the head.

This is all happened at the Shenandoah Fish & Game Protective Association club outside Ringtown.

According to court papers, the suspect is married to the victim.

State police say Steven Brobst, 62, walked into the club around 8 p.m. Tuesday and shot his wife Diane in the back of the head.

She was sitting at the bar.

The court papers say the man from Sugarloaf then tried to turn the gun on himself, but it jammed.

Two people inside the bar tackled the suspect to the ground getting the gun away from him.

Brobst is locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison charged with attempted homicide.

There is no word on the victim's condition.