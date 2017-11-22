× Nonprofit Delivers Holiday Meals with Love

WILLIAMSPORT — Dozens of mini Thanksgiving meals are on their way out the doors of Step Inc. It’s a nonprofit that provides services for older folks living in central Pennsylvania.

Nancy and Mike Dorman volunteer there through Meals on Wheels. The day before the holiday the couple are hand-delivering over a dozen dishes, so people like 94-year-old Mary Harer do not have to leave their home to eat.

“You only have a minute to say, ‘hey, how are you doing today?’ Ask how they are, (and) give them their meal,” said Nancy Dorman.

Mary plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, but for many, the volunteers are like family.

“It’s so much more than a meal,” said Dorman.

“So many of them don’t have a place to go or family that come in, so it is nice for them to have a Thanksgiving meal or for them to share a minute or two just to say happy Thanksgiving,” said Dorman.

The meal may have turkey and all the trimmings, but it’s not meant to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Organizers tell us volunteers in the community will be delivering more meals on the holiday.

“We do have a local family that cooks a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow at a local restaurant and we give them the names of the people who want to receive them and they go out and deliver a hot Thanksgiving meal to them,” said Tammy Frye.

“Every one of them are so nice. I can’t complain. I love them all,” said Hare.