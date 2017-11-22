Meals, Flu Shots Given out at Family to Family Distribution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- There's something new this year at an annual Thanksgiving food giveaway in Scranton, free flu shots.

Walgreens offered the vaccines to people picking up a basket from the Family to Family giveaway at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The organization estimates that 3,000 baskets, filled with turkeys, canned goods, and more, were handed out this year.

Recipients had to show proof of income at the door.

Some people came from as far as an hour away for the generous gift.

"It's really incredible when you think about how many people need help in our area. People came from as far away as Palmerton, Pennsylvania today just to get a meal because this is the only way, their only means for getting food for Thanksgiving," said Ryan Robeson, Family to Family.

Family to Family has been providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need for more than 30 years.