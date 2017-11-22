High-Tech Toys for the Holidays: What’s Really Selling This Season

The holiday shopping season is almost in full swing. Often times, those perfect presents surround technology.

To find out what’s really expected to be big this year, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Best Buy along Viewmont Drive in Scranton Wednesday morning to find out.

Tech gurus say the hot gadgets this year include: the Google Home Mini, the Amazon Echo Show, and Arlo security cameras.

Gaming devices including the X Box One X and Nintendo Switch are also expected to be big sellers.

For a list of other hot items this season, head here to see Best Buy’s most popular gadgets which are anticipated to be in high demand now through Christmas from area shoppers.

