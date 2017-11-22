× Haircut for a Good Cause

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — It’s taken Dave Beveridge two and a half years to grow his hair, but during a pep rally at Pocono Mountain East Junior High School near Mount Pocono, it was all chopped off.

Students and staff sold raffle tickets for a chance to take a snip at this gym teachers hair.

Each cut helped raised $2,700 for a student who is battling cancer.

“There is a girl in our school who is going through something that, for a teenager, is absolutely unimaginable and anyway we can help the family, this was a good way to do it,” said Beveridge.

That student is 13-year-old Marquia Lours. The teen was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer that spread to her lungs earlier this fall.

Marquia’s family says they cannot believe the amount of support that has been shown by her classmates.

“They are helping Marquia through us and I really appreciate it and I thank everybody,” said Florise Lours, Marquia’s Mother.

“It’s overwhelming the community coming together and helping. Everything going on is amazing,” said Mallorie Ciresa, Marquia’s stepmother.

The fundraiser was put together by a group of girls who heard about Marquia’s illness and decided they wanted to help.

“It feels really good to know that we actually doing something on our own to help. Our whole school came together to do this,” said Cordelia D’Orsi, 8th Grade Student.

In addition to money raised by students, there is also a Go Fund Me account set up for Marquia. That money will help pay for medical bills.

Click here for the link.