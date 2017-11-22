× Free Washes for Thanksgiving

MILTON — We often hear about people offering free dinners on Thanksgiving but one business is giving folks something different.

A place in Milton is opening its laundromat and letting people wash clothes on Thanksgiving and Black Friday for free.

People come to “The Laundry Room of Milton” with baskets of clothes and pockets filled with quarters. Customers tell Newswatch 16 the laundromat on Route 405 is reasonably priced but doing laundry, in general, can break the bank.

To help cut down on holiday expenses, owners Lyle and Jessica Brouse are offering a Thanksgiving deal: free washes.

“Thanksgiving Day through the night to all day Black Friday. So 7 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday,” Jessica Brouse explained.

It costs $2.25 to wash a load of laundry at this facility in Milton but for close to 40 hours it will be free.

In addition to that, all of the deluxe washers, which are normally $5 and $6, will be half off.

“We just wanted to give back to our customers because it is Thanksgiving. We want to thank them for being our customers and thank our future customers for a day,” Brouse said.

Customers will still have to pay to use the dryers but they still think the promotion is a good idea.

“I think that’s really nice of them to show their appreciation,” Maryann Stump said.

“I think it’s wonderful and they are the type of people who would do that for the community,” Jane Keener said.

The owners say they may even offer free washes on Christmas, too.