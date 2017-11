Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- A family from Monroe County will spend this Thanksgiving in their own home.

Kelly Smith and her three children are getting a house in East Stroudsburg with help from Habitat for Humanity.

To get the house in the Poconos, Smith had to put in 250 hours of "sweat equity," and she'll have to make payments on a 30-year interest-free mortgage.