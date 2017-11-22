LIVE NOW: Annual Times Tower Lighting Ceremony

Day Before Thanksgiving Big for Pizza Sales

MOOSIC -- With all the cooking being done on Thanksgiving, many people are letting someone else do it for them the night before.

Workers at Dino and Francesco's Restaurant in Moosic tell Newswatch 16 this is one of their busiest nights of the year.

Because of that, the manager says they brought in more servers and cooks.

"Busy, so we prepare like it's a Friday night. Bring in as much staff as we possibly can and just get ready to do what we normally do," said manager Christy Seaman.

Dino and Francesco's expects to sell several hundred pizzas Wednesday night.

