‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Is…

LOS ANGELES — “Dancing With the Stars” crowned its 25th season winner Tuesday night.

It came down to the final three, with singer Jordan Fisher, actor Frankie Muniz and violinist Lindsey Stirling competing to see who would take home the Mirrorball Trophy.

In the end, after the judges’ scores were combined with votes from the audience, front-runner Fisher and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, were declared the winners.

Arnold, who has been competing as one of the dance pros since season 16, scored her first win. She injured her leg so badly this season that fans feared she might have to drop out of the competition.

Likewise Fisher suffered a scratched cornea two weeks before the finale.

But the pair fought through their pain to take it all.

After the win Fisher tweeted, “There aren’t words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER.

“Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable,” he tweeted along with a video of him and Arnold thanking fans. “This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Stirling and her partner, Mark Ballas, came in second place.