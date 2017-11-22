Bradford County Man Accused of Beating Pregnant Girlfriend

November 22, 2017

TOWANDA — A man is in custody in Bradford County accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend.

State police say Orind Dibble, 20, of Sayre, repeatedly punched and kicked the woman Monday.

Dibble is facing aggravated assault, assault of an unborn child, and terroristic threats charges in Bradford County.

