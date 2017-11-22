Bradford County Man Accused of Beating Pregnant Girlfriend
TOWANDA — A man is in custody in Bradford County accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend.
State police say Orind Dibble, 20, of Sayre, repeatedly punched and kicked the woman Monday.
Dibble is facing aggravated assault, assault of an unborn child, and terroristic threats charges in Bradford County.
41.767575 -76.442719
Mr. Pibbles
When this all blows over he will be glad he wasn’t the Daddy and somebody else will have to pay the child support.