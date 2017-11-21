Woman Sentenced to Jail Time for Shove Caught on Camera

Marlenea Uravage

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was sentenced Tuesday for an attack on a 12-year-old girl.

Marlena Uravage of Nanticoke was sentenced to four to 20 months behind bars.

Police caught up with Uravage after she failed to show up for her sentencing last week.

She was caught on surveillance video shoving a 12 year old to the ground in a convenience store parking lot in Wilkes-Barre back in May.

Police say Uravage got jealous after she saw the man she was with talking to the girl.

