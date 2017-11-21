Woman Sentenced to Jail Time for Shove Caught on Camera
WILKES-BARRE — A woman was sentenced Tuesday for an attack on a 12-year-old girl.
Marlena Uravage of Nanticoke was sentenced to four to 20 months behind bars.
Police caught up with Uravage after she failed to show up for her sentencing last week.
She was caught on surveillance video shoving a 12 year old to the ground in a convenience store parking lot in Wilkes-Barre back in May.
Police say Uravage got jealous after she saw the man she was with talking to the girl.
41.251559 -75.878960
6 comments
Kelsey Ann
I guess her boyfriend knew enough not to press charges.
PO
she looks like white trash
Muddy mudshark
This mudshark should also have been charged with assaulting her “pillar to the community” boyfriend. That too was on camera. Once again Luzerne county drops the ball on everything.
Smdh
So basically she’ll do 3 months. Thanks Judge.
For Dear Leader
Send her back where she came from. We don’t need her type around here
Lafawda
Europeans.