× Video of an Alabama Police K-9 Doing Push-Ups Is Getting the Internet Pumped

A video posted by an Alabama police department is getting the internet pumped up.

The seven-second clip posted on the Gulf Shores Police Department Facebook page shows K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock for their “9 p.m. routine” which includes push-ups.

The threesome are “getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!” the post reads.

As of Tuesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 47,000 times.