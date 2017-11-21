Video of an Alabama Police K-9 Doing Push-Ups Is Getting the Internet Pumped

Posted 10:59 am, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:52AM, November 21, 2017

PHOTO: Gulf Shores Police Department

A video posted by an Alabama police department is getting the internet pumped up.

The seven-second clip posted on the Gulf Shores Police Department Facebook page shows K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock for their “9 p.m. routine” which includes push-ups.

The threesome are “getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!” the post reads.

As of Tuesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 47,000 times.

