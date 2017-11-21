Veterans Treated to Thanksgiving Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Area veterans were treated to an early Thanksgiving feast in Lackawanna County.

The Mess Hall restaurant near Moscow welcomed in veterans and their families for a free Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday.

The owner, a military mom, says she just wanted to provide a friendly space for those who served to enjoy the holiday.

Veterans we spoke with appreciated the gesture.

"She's putting this meal on free of charge for veterans and their families and friends. What she does is amazing. Everyone's here having a good time. The food is excellent. She was up at three or four in the morning cooking the turkey. She's just an incredible person," Michael Iacavazzi, Vietnam veteran.

This was the Mess Hall's first ever Thanksgiving feast for veterans.