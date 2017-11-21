× Tractor Trailer Crash Snarls Traffic on I-80

POCONO TOWNSHIP — A crash involving a tractor trailer caused a traffic nightmare in part of the Poconos.

State police said a tractor trailer jackknifed and hit a guide rail on Interstate 80 east near the junction with Interstate 380 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both lanes were closed for a time, tying up traffic on both Interstate 80 east and Interstate 380 south.

Troopers said the driver was not hurt.

The interstate reopened around 9 p.m.

