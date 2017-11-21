This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Buck Season Advancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll do our annual ride along with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in advance of the Pennsylvania rifle deer season. There are plenty of deer in our area, and just wait until you see the size of some of the bucks that we saw. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.