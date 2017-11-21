Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll do our annual ride along with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in advance of the Pennsylvania rifle deer season. There are plenty of deer in our area, and just wait until you see the size of some of the bucks that we saw. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Buck Season Advancer
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rifle Sighting, Effects of Lead in Eagles and Picking the Kioti Krazy Contest Winner
-
Entering Peak of the Rut, Watch Out for Deer!
-
Kioti Krazy Contest 2017
-
Deer Hit Epidemic: Repair Shops Jammed, Car Rentals Unavailable
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Swimming Outdoors in October
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
-
People in the Poconos Prepping for Archery Season
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Students Enjoy Outdoor Learning Experience