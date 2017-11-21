× Thanksgiving Travel Busiest in Years

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — With Thanksgiving coming up, many families are getting ready to gas up and hit the road. If you’re looking to fuel up in Pennsylvania, you may notice that gas prices are much higher than last year.

Newswatch 16 caught up with a few folks who were already in transit to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Two days before Thanksgiving and traffic is already an issue in some spots, even though driving conditions Tuesday were more than ideal.

AAA expects this Thanksgiving to be the busiest in terms of travel since 2005.

We spoke with a few folks who were taking a quick break from their respective drives at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County to see where they’re headed.

“I’m driving all the way from Freehold, New Jersey to Rochester, New York to pick up my mother-in-law and brother-in-law, and now we’re traveling back to New Jersey for a family Thanksgiving,” said Ernest Brodie.

“I grew up in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, so that’s where we’re headed, to my mother’s house for a big Thanksgiving dinner,” said Brenda Martinez.

“I was pheasant hunting in upstate New York. Saturday was opening day of deer season in New York, so now we’re going to go down to Scranton for Thanksgiving,” said Bill Felins.

For those who got a head start, they were able to drive with few problems.

“We use Waze. That’s one of my husband’s favorite apps. You can see where the cops are on the road. So far, we haven’t run into any problems. We got a head start this year,” said Anne Flaminio.

According to AAA, gas prices in the state of Pennsylvania are about 41 cents higher than they were this time last year. But AAA says higher gas prices aren’t keeping people home. More than 50 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.

See real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.