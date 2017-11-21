Thanksgiving Meal Preparations Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- The week of Thanksgiving, Barb came with a list and a mission to Tony's Delicatessen in Williamsport.

"It's quite a list all the goodies for the Thanksgiving meals," said Barb from Williamsport. "I think that's it and then some rolls," she said.

The deli that's been serving up fresh meats and baked goods for over 40 years draws thousands of shoppers the week of Thanksgiving.

"There's a lot of customers that come in. A lot of last-minute stuff. A lot of orders and things like that. It gets really crazy, but it's really fun. It goes really quick," said Doug Zehner.

With a packed parking lot and Thanksgiving right around the corner, the deli on Washington Boulevard sold out of turkeys on Friday. Workers are still taking a lot of pre-orders for some of their sides including their cranberry relish and, of course, homemade pies.

"They're coming in for cranberry relish, pumpkin dip, veggie salad, pasta salad, a lot of stuff like that," said Zehner.

"It's always great to come here. When my girls were little, I would bring them in and they would all get a cookie and lollipop," said Ann Bering.

Ann Bering pre-ordered a turkey. She wants to be ready when she visits with family this holiday.

"Everybody sitting around the table eating and laughing. Now enjoying the grandchildren,” said Bering.

As for Barb, she bought the rolls and everything else on her list. Tony's will be open until 6 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving for last-minute shoppers in Williamsport.