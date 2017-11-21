× Small Engine Business Closing

SNYDERSVILLE — A family-run small business in the Poconos is preparing to close.

Since the mid-1950s, Stout’s Mower Service has been serving customers on route 209 in Snydersville. But soon, Owners John and Judy Stout will retire and power down their small engine repair shop.

“I am 76 years old and it is just time for my wife and I to not work so many hours, so we made the decision to close down,” John Stout explained.

The Stouts say the decision to close was not an easy one. The couple has been selling and repairing mowers and snow throwers for 62 years but because their sons live far away with other careers, the only option was to close.

Customers were sad to see the notice posted on the shop’s front door.

“Good for them that they are retiring, they deserve it. It’s a shame to see a business leave the area,” said Greg Gonder.

The business isn’t listed for sale, but since the Stout family announced their retirement, a few people have come forward who are interested in it. The owners say they aren’t opposed to selling the business as long as the right person comes around.

Stout’s Mower Service main item is Cub Cadet products. Owners say they are the only certified service representative for the brand in Monroe County. They hope if someone buys the business, they keep the line running.

“We really would prefer someone to buy it and continue it on because we have a large customer base, so that is our hope,” John said.

Judy Stout runs the show behind the counter. She says customer loyalty is what she will miss the most.

“We’ve got personality here, family and friends and the customers become that.”

The Stouts say they still have repairs to make and inventory to sell before they close or sell the business. That work could take a few months to complete.