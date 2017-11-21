× No Driver Needed: Special Assignment Sneak Peek

The future of transportation could be closer than you think. On Tuesday morning, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey gave a sneak peek of his special assignment that surrounds driverless cars.

Ryan teamed up with Pennsylvania’s driverless car guru Roger Cohen to find out how soon we could be cruising in autonomous vehicles in our area. Plus, Ryan also checked out some of the most high-tech vehicles on the market that are getting closer to becoming driverless. Newswatch 16 chatted with pros from Wyoming Valley Audi in Larksville along with RJ Burne Cadillac in Scranton.

The state of Pennsylvania has several resources that explain autonomous vehicles and where the Commonwealth stands on the technology. You can learn more at this link.

You can see Ryan’s full report later today, Tuesday, November 21, on Newswatch 16 at 11. The segment will also be uploaded here on WNEP.com after it airs.

To see what a potential future driverless car might look like, head to this link to see one of the designs from the automaker Audi.