Mountain View Celebrates ‘Paint The Plow’ Win

HARFORD TOWNSHIP — If you search in the dictionary for the definition of art, you’ll find it is the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination. At Mountain View Junior Senior High School near Kingsley, art students used paint strokes and graphics and other skills to design a plow that stood out from the rest.

On Tuesday, they were presented with a plaque for their efforts.

“I couldn’t wait to see what the art club could do and what we could pull out of it and we could come together and create something really good,” said Amber Gorton.

Mountain View was one of six schools this part of our area to compete in PennDOT’s “Paint the Plow.”

The program challenges students to paint plows with messages about road safety. Mountain View used their mascot, an eagle, as the centerpiece. The orange lettering stands out on the plow reading “Eagles … Drive slow”.

“We knew we had to talk about something with safety and driving and it kind of made sense to have the eagle soaring and talk about how fast you are going on the road,” said Diana Lombardi.

Students say they were a little surprised they had to paint a plow. But they worked on it during breaks and sometimes after school.

“It was a really big challenge I haven’t done anything like this before it is definitely an experience I enjoyed,” said Timothy Hill.

“I definitely believe that you can’t do anything alone and this was a big crew effort and its symbol that our school can achieve anything they want to if we put our mind to it,” Brodie Rosar.

PennDOT tells Newswatch 16 the colorful reminder to “Drive Slow” will be on the roads once it snows.

