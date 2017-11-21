Getting Ready to Feed Thousands for Thanksgiving in Scranton

SCRANTON — Thousands will have a happier Thanksgiving this year because of donations and the hard work of volunteers.

United Neighborhood Centers annual Thanksgiving basket food give-a-way begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21. This year, like other years, they will feed thousands.

United Neighborhood Centers is handling all of this. It’s an organization designed to help low-income families, plus seniors, and young people.

The food distribution is held at Saint Mary’s Center along Mifflin Avenue in Scranton.

United Neighborhood Centers works with WNEP-TV and the Feed A Friend program, so what you see here was donated.

If that isn’t enough, many of the people working to get the food from Saint Mary’s into homes are volunteers.

Family to Family is another organization that helps people in need at this time of year. It is still 20% short of its goal.

The volunteers start showing up at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

The food distribution, to those who have registered in advance, begins at 10 a.m.