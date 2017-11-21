Feed A Friend, UNC Provide Fixin’s for a Feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It's the payoff of your generosity and a lot of hard work by the United Neighborhood Centers along with WNEP's Feed A Friend food drive.

Many of your donations to WNEP's Feed A Friend program end up at St. Mary's Center in Scranton where volunteers are helping United Neighborhood Centers distribute the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal.

Officials from UNC say throughout the day they will give Thanksgiving meal baskets to more than 1,000 families in need.

It takes more than 200 volunteers to make it all run smoothly. Your donations of money and food to Feed A Friend have helped this program for decades. Officials say anything left at the end of the day is put into food pantries across our area.

We talked to families receiving food baskets about what it all means to them.

"It's really hard for the holidays. I'm pregnant right now with another one on the way and I've got him, so it means a lot to me, it really does," said Jennifer Clanton of Scranton.

UNC volunteers will be working until 6 p.m. distributing all the food.

We want to clarify information that aired Monday on Newswatch 16. This distribution is separate from one that will be held Wednesday at the Scranton Cultural Center through the Family To Family program.