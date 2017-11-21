× Coats Go Quickly

SUNBURY — Family after family came to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury to look for coats. For three days a year, the “Y” turns into a store, where people can pick up a coat for free.

“This is probably the biggest that we’ve ever had. It just keeps growing,” Molly Aungst said.

It doesn’t look like the busiest coat drive ever. There aren’t many coats. But YMCA employees say there were.

“This is the fastest they’ve ever gone,” Aungst said.

In years past, this room was filled with kids coats. But this year they were all given out on the first day.

The YMCA collected over 1,000 coats. When Newswatch 16 stopped by, fewer than 200 were left.

“I got for my grandbabies, I got for my sons, and now I’m coming for myself,” Lizzette Vazquez-Brumfield said.

“We don’t have a lot of money and coming here to get some jackets, it really does help out a lot,” Kayla Scholl said.

Kayla Scholl of Mifflinburg is grateful for the free coats.

“I have an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 1-year-old,” Scholl said.

“Kids are so cute. Sometimes they come in and they’ve never even had a coat before. It’s great to see their faces and they can get mittens and hats,” Aungst said.

“Some kids go to school and they don’t have coats. This is the meaning of the holidays,” Vazquez-Brumfield said.

All of the coats are dry cleaned before the coat drive. The event runs through Wednesday morning at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury and donations are still being accepted.