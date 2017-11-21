Church Buys Pocono Dome

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- A former athletic facility in Monroe County will soon be a church.

World Mission Society of God Church bought the Pocono Dome near Sciota on November 3 for just over $2 million.

The church had been trying to buy the dome for months, at first wanting to turn it into a retreat. When that failed, it applied to use the facility as a church and got the go-ahead in August.

Zoning officials said the approval comes with several conditions regarding sewage disposal, fire and traffic safety, and off-street parking.

