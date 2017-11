Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A public library in Scranton will close for several weeks while renovations are done.

The Albright Memorial Library at the corner of Vine Street and North Washington Avenue is scheduled to close next Monday.

Officials tell us an extensive renovation project is moving indoors.

Upgrades include new flooring, new restrooms, and a new circulation desk.

The Albright Memorial Library is expected to remain closed through December 31.