Woman Who Tried to Kill Children, Self Sent to Prison
WILKES-BARRE — A woman convicted of trying to kill herself and her children will spend 10 to 30 years in prison.
Melissa Scholl was sentenced Monday in Luzerne County court.
She must also serve 10 years on probation.
Prosecutors say Melissa Scholl ran a hose from the exhaust pipe of her car and into her vehicle while parked in a lot near Wilkes-Barre. Her children were inside the car with her.
She was convicted in September.
Back in June, Scholl stood trial on two counts of attempted homicide, but jurors could not reach a verdict.
41.251559 -75.878960
4 comments
The voice of innocent children almost gassed by mom
Nice. Now take your comeuppance and dance to the jailhouse rock! Finally some sweet and savory justice. BOOOOHYEAHHH! oh OH. Sha-ZAAAAM!
Outrageous!
Horrible! Horrible! Shame on you DA for prosecuting this! After going to prison for years, she will want to come out AND BE a murderer. Poor girl, my heart aches for her.
George
Why is she going to prison? Didn’t harm the kids. She needs mental help not prison
James Holden
Because attempted homicide is still a crime, and a crime against children is especially heinous. I have no doubt that if the perpetrator were male, you would have no problem throwing the book at him; but being woman you feel that the punishment needs to be less?