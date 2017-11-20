Woman Who Tried to Kill Children, Self Sent to Prison

Melissa Scholl

WILKES-BARRE — A woman convicted of trying to kill herself and her children will spend 10 to 30 years in prison.

Melissa Scholl was sentenced Monday in Luzerne County court.

She must also serve 10 years on probation.

Prosecutors say Melissa Scholl ran a hose from the exhaust pipe of her car and into her vehicle while parked in a lot near Wilkes-Barre. Her children were inside the car with her.

She was convicted in September.

Back in June, Scholl stood trial on two counts of attempted homicide, but jurors could not reach a verdict.

