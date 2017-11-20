Williamsport Homicide Suspect Arrested

WILLIAMSPORT -- A man from Philadelphia is locked up in connection with a deadly shooting in Lycoming County.

Jameir Hines, 23, of Philadelphia was arrested in Philadelphia. He faces charges including criminal homicide.

Police say Hines and another man, Paul Heath, shot and killed Shawn Graham earlier this month while they were robbing him at Graham's home on West Third Street in Williamsport.

Investigators said Heath shot a police officer in the arm then led police on a chase that ended at the Sheetz near Linden where Heath killed himself.

Heath was brought back from Philadelphia and is locked up in Lycoming County.

