DELANO TOWNSHIP -- Interstate 81 is back open after two tractor trailers crashed in Schuylkill County.

A viewer sent us photos of the wreck.

Interstate 81 south was shut down between the Hazleton Beltway and McAdoo exits.

The stretch reopened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

State police believe the wet snowy weather caused the crash just after midnight.

Troopers have not yet said if anyone was hurt here in Schuylkill County.