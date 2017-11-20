× Wanted: Gunman Sought After Pittsburgh Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop

PITTSBURGH — Investigators have identified a suspect in the death of a western Pennsylvania police officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, shot and killed officer Brian Shaw on Friday, police said.

“Consider Holt armed and dangerous,” the Pennsylvania State Police tweeted.

Update New Kensington Police Officer Shooting: Rahmael Sal HOLT (DOB 05/31/88) has been identified as the person who shot and killed Officer Shaw. A warrant has been issued for Holt's arrest. Consider Holt armed and dangerous! Call 911 with info on his location. Pictured below pic.twitter.com/6L6vqQ0WVs — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 19, 2017

Brian Shaw had been a patrolman with New Kensington’s police department for less than a year when he was killed Friday night, according to police Chief James Klein.

The traffic stop resulted in a foot chase before Shaw, 25, was shot, Klein said.

New Kensington is about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the New Kensington police and all who mourn the loss of Officer Brian Shaw. #EOW pic.twitter.com/xnVj2xM25E — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 18, 2017

Authorities had originally put up a $40,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. By Monday, that total has risen to more than $53,000.

Officers from Westmoreland County and neighboring Allegheny County, as well as Pittsburgh police, combed the area overnight and processed the scene, CNN affiliate KDKA reported.

Trooper Stephen J. Limani, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Police, emphasized the importance of any information people can provide.

We are again deeply saddened by the loss of another officer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends and the New Kensington Police Department. Lest We Forget. #EOW #LODD — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) November 18, 2017

“If you look back in the history of many horrific incidents, a very small, minute tip could be the tipping point to lead us in a direction of who the person was that committed this crime,” Limani said.

Shaw graduated from the Allegheny County Police Training Academy in 2014, according to a post on the Allegheny County Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Officer Brian Shaw, you were taken from us too soon,” the department wrote. “You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tweeted his condolences to Shaw’s family and New Kensington police.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Brian Shaw and the entire New Kensington Police Department. So sad. RIP. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) November 18, 2017

Shaw played for Slippery Rock University’s football team, according to the school athletic department’s Twitter page.

“Words can’t describe how I feel,” head football coach Shawn Lutz told KDKA. “He was part of our 2011 and 2013 championship teams.”

Shaw was the team’s kicker, Lutz said. The university is about an hour’s drive north of Pittsburgh.

“He said he wanted to be a police officer, he was a hard working guy, such a positive young man,” Lutz said of his former player. “Every time I think about Brian, I think of such a positive guy who would be successful at anything he did.”

WHAT YOU CAN DO: If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.